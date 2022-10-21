Take your career to the next level for $80 with this two-pack of Microsoft Office licenses

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you want to increase productivity in your workflow at home or the office, upgrading your software should be a no-brainer. Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac can help you deliver better-quality documents and keep your life organized, and you can purchase two licenses for $79.99.

Whether you're a student or a small business owner, Microsoft Office has all of the classic apps you need to formalize your work and keep track of essential data. The suite includes Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Teams, and OneNote for achieving your goals personally and professionally. So create a beautiful presentation on PowerPoint, record net profits in Excel, or write a term paper in Word — there are no limitations to what you can accomplish!

Microsoft Office was designed to help everyone, from creatives and executives to families and entrepreneurs, keep data structured systematically. When running numbers and balancing budgets, efficiency is critical. These apps offer unique templates and task management guides that make concentrating on being the most successful version of yourself easier. In addition, Teams provides a fun way to chat with co-workers, have real-time communication and meetings, and send or receive immediate file transfers. Stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues using Outlook email, and never miss a beat.

Once you purchase the licenses, you'll instantly receive a file delivery and download access. This one-time purchase can be easily installed on your Mac and offers free 24/7 customer service support.

This universal software is compatible with multiple platforms and devices and is used by consumers worldwide. LapMag breaks down all of Microsoft Office 2021's new features and fills you in on the latest tips. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and is favored by customers for its user-friendly operations. One Amazon reviewer said, "I like everything about this product. I've used Word in the past and this is easy to navigate. I use it for meetings and personal data."

You can get two licenses for Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 for $69.99 (reg. $698), a savings of 89%!

Prices subject to change.