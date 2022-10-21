The Pentagon will pay for service members who need to cross state lines for abortion

Even the Pentagon considers the overturning of Roe v. Wade to be unjust, or at least disruptive, which forces "significant numbers" of service members into "unusual, extraordinary, hardship, or emergency circumstances," according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Which is why the Pentagon will now pay transportation expenses for any service member living in one of the 13 states where people must travel to another state get an abortion. They will also pay for time taken off work to receive across-state-line reproductive health care.

"Our Service members and their families are often required to travel or move to meet our staffing, operational, and training requirements. Such moves should not limit their access to reproductive health care," Austin said in a memo released yesterday.

"In my judgment, such effects qualify as unusual, extraordinary, hardship, or emergency circumstances for Service members and their dependents and will interfere with our ability to recruit, retain, and maintain the readiness of a highly qualified force," he wrote.

From NPR: