Juan Buis notes that the environment and rendering in the forthcoming Call of Duty game is incredibly realistic:

oh my god amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new call of duty — almost can't believe this is a video game pic.twitter.com/KVI9Ay5dIk — juan (@juanbuis) October 21, 2022

But the characters are still a little uncanny. Perhaps it's because it's weirdly reminiscent of those guys who pretend to be video game characters in real life:

By way of comparison, here's a European vacation in Facebook's billion-dollar VR world: