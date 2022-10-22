An 8-bit accordian made of Commodore 64s

Behold Linus Akesson's incredible Commodorian, an accordian made with two Commodore 64s, "bellows" cut from floppy disks and tape, and the infinitude of ingenuity.

I've been tinkering with this beast, on and off, for about three and a half years. So from my point of view, the Sixtyforgan and Qwertuoso, where I first demonstrated the accordion-like keyboard layout, were spin-offs from this project. In fact, when I released the Sixtyforgan video in 2021, I already had an early version of the Commodordion standing by, but it wasn't presentable at the time. There was no acrylic cover on the back so the guts kept spilling out, and I hadn't coded the the rhythm-box mode for the left-hand side yet.

Watching him go at it at 3:20 is like a fever dream.