Auto Trader just loves the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The Porsche 911 GT 3 RS is one of those cars you have to be crazy willing to spend money to acquire new from Porsche. A friend in Northern California who had one told me his Porsche dealer required him to buy a lesser 911 just to get on the waiting list. I am not sure what sense it makes unless you intend to track it frequently, but just knowing how much fun a "regular" normally-aspirated 911 is, I can only imagine how off-the-charts insane it must be in this barely street-legal race car. A 911 already has few sacrifices for creature comfort, slammed out for the track, these are bone-jarring speed machines.

Auto Trader's car reviews are wonderful and his passion for this car is evident.

Image: screen grab