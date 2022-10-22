Émeric Chantier's plant sculptures will turn any garden into a surreal dream world of leafy beings. He "reimagines people and animals as surreal plant sculptures. Utilizing a combination of faux greenery and real natural elements, he constructs grassy forms that have small twigs and trees sprouting from them." I love the detail of the human-like eyeballs in many of his sculptures. This element really brings them to life. You can see more of his work here.
Emeric Chantier's Surreal Plant Sculptures
- art
- garden
- plants
