Popkin
Photo: Tanya Afanasieva / Shutterstock

Find joy in the little things on The Daily Miniature page. This instagram page posts a miniature art piece by a different artist everyday on their page. The page is a great way to learn about new artists and add some cuteness to your instagram feed. You'll find tiny versions of food, furniture, living spaces, everyday objects, and more. I can't get over how awesome this interactive tiny printer is. 