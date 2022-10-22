Squirrels! Eating Unusual Things! is a reddit page that always brightens my day. Here's a squirrel holding a burger three times the size of its head. Here's one happily munching away at a fortune cookie. This fancy little guy uses a fork to eat with. The most absurd photo I've come across on the page is this one of a squirrel holding an entire bundle of red liquorish in its mouth. I don't even think that I could fit that much liquorice in my mouth at once.