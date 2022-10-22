The Strange Tapes Zine is full of obscure video tapes. If you're interested in video oddities, this is the zine for you. Their page features everything from a homemade tape called "hamburger dad", to tapes about "acute infectious diarrhea". There is even a mysterious tape of unknown origin that has "bonion sergery" written on it. (I think the person meant to write bunion surgery). You can see footage from some of these weird wonders on the Found Footage Festival page. Want to get your hands on a physical copy of The Strange Tapes Zine? You can purchase it here.