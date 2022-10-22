There's a lonely town in Ohio called Center of the World. The name of this town was meant to spark its popularity, but this tactic did not work out as planned. Only a few houses and shops are to be found in the town. The most popular thing in the community is the "Center of the World" sign itself.

"A popular photo subject, the sign has actually been stolen and replaced a number of times as it is the sole tourist attraction in the area. Despite the town's small size, it's hard to feel insignificant standing at the Center of the World."