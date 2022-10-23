Art Without Intent is a awe-inpsiring collection of found objects

Popkin

Art Without Intent: The Found Object show is an awe-inspiring collection of found objects. The MoMA website defines found object art as "An object—often utilitarian, manufactured, or naturally occurring—that was not originally designed for an artistic purpose, but has been repurposed in an artistic context." I'm attracted to found objects that spark a sense of wonder and curiosity, which is what this collection inspires for me. I have no idea what this object is, but it looks vaguely like a cement foot with teeth coming out of it, and it's pretty awesome. See more on their website.