Artifa posts anti-fascist graffiti, stickers and other works of art

Elías Villoro

@ARTIFA161 posts graffiti, posters, stickers, banners, postcards, and music from across the globe calling out Fascists. Antifa Artifa: anti-fascist artists. These images also highlight political movements trying to create a different world than the inherited centralized and hierarchical cultural milieu we live and toil in. The account is in German, so have fun translating.