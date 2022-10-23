Hati.Hati.Mas is an artist who superimposes hyper-realistic animations onto subway station footage. The end result is mind-bending. When I first saw this video of a robot spewing eyeballs onto the subway station floor, I totally thought it was real. Both funny and unsettling, these animations are addicting to watch.
Artist superimposes hyper-realistic animations onto subway station footage
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
- subway
- surreal
Artifa posts anti-fascist graffiti, stickers and other works of art
@ARTIFA161 posts graffiti, posters, stickers, banners, postcards, and music from across the globe calling out Fascists. Antifa Artifa: anti-fascist artists. These images also highlight political movements trying to create a different world than the inherited centralized and hierarchical cultural milieu we live and toil in. The account is in German, so have fun translating. READ THE REST
Emeric Chantier's Surreal Plant Sculptures
Émeric Chantier's plant sculptures will turn any garden into a surreal dream world of leafy beings. He "reimagines people and animals as surreal plant sculptures. Utilizing a combination of faux greenery and real natural elements, he constructs grassy forms that have small twigs and trees sprouting from them." I love the detail of the human-like… READ THE REST
Joseph made a conveyor-belt machine that feeds users a 5 course meal
Joseph made a conveyor-belt machine that fed him and his friends a 5 course meal. I love the way it's built out of everyday household items such as a spatula, hammer and nails, dice, ect. One wouldn't expect these items to work in cohesion so seamlessly, but this guy is a wizard! I'm glad he… READ THE REST
Take your career to the next level for $80 with this two-pack of Microsoft Office licenses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you want to increase productivity in your workflow at home or the office, upgrading your software should be a no-brainer. Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac can help you deliver better-quality… READ THE REST
Need an easy way to back up and share files? 2TB Internxt cloud storage plans are just $50
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While our brains may be at capacity in terms of storage, our noggin space looks void compared to the digital organization throughout the electronics we work on. Finding a safe home for all those files is challenging… READ THE REST
Change the way you snooze with over half off this top-rated anti-snoring sleep mask
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Got a lot on your mind? If you have debilitating anxiety, a sleepless night and bad dreams may also follow (which can't be worse than real life at this point). But, when… READ THE REST