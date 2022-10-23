Carving pumpkins with 13 levels of difficulty

In this Wired video, professional pumpkin carver, James Hall, runs through 13 different levels of pumpkin carving, from the most basic Jack-o-Lantern to elaborate pumpkin carvings and sculptures.
