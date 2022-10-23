In 1938 a farmer grew pumpkins with realistic human faces. The pumpkins of John M. Czeski beat any Jack-O-Lantern I've seen. He created these fabulous pumpkin heads by placing an aluminum mold around a growing pumpkin. The pumpkin would take the shape of the mold until it grew into a human-like face. If you try to grow one of these pumpkin heads yourself, keep it locked outside (just in case it decides to come alive at night).

From Got Weird on Instagram: