In this video, a very brave soul cuts open a year-old egg that has been encased in resin. The egg must be cut open with a saw to reveal it's insides, which actually looked less rotten than I thought they would. I assumed they would look a bit more dried-out and dusty, but I guess the resin preserved the moisture of the egg. I wonder what a 5 or even a 10 year resin-egg would look like.
Take a peek inside this year-old egg if you dare
