The Bripe is a pipe that functions as a portable coffee maker

Here's a video review of The Bripe: a pipe that functions as a portable coffee maker. I haven't heard of this device until now, but anyone who has a Bripe is a top-tier hipster. The Bripe is lightweight and made of copper and silver. It works without electricity, a gas canister, kettle or stove. The Bripe site explains that it " only requires ground coffee, and water, and includes a portable butane-powered quad jet torch to fire your brew". Have any of you folks tried Briping before? If so, please share your experience in the comments.