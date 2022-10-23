Here's a video review of The Bripe: a pipe that functions as a portable coffee maker. I haven't heard of this device until now, but anyone who has a Bripe is a top-tier hipster. The Bripe is lightweight and made of copper and silver. It works without electricity, a gas canister, kettle or stove. The Bripe site explains that it " only requires ground coffee, and water, and includes a portable butane-powered quad jet torch to fire your brew". Have any of you folks tried Briping before? If so, please share your experience in the comments.
The Bripe is a pipe that functions as a portable coffee maker
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Coffee
- gadgets
- portable
Microsoft Surface Duo reviews
Microsoft's Surface Duo is a clamshell device about the size of a pocket notebook. Open it up and there are two facing touchscreens. Is it any good? The Verge's Dieter Bohn says the hardware design is excellent, but it's buggy and far too expensive at $1400. The feel of opening this device like a book… READ THE REST
Reviewers of AmazonBasics gear complain of dangerous items
A CNN investigation into the AmazonBasics lineup of inexpensive yet seemingly good-enough electronics gear found dozens of products that melted, exploded or started fires: "Dozens of AmazonBasics product are flagged as dangerous, but many are still being sold." consumers have raised serious safety concerns about AmazonBasics items in complaints to government regulators and in reviews… READ THE REST
The Decision Maker
Are you facing a difficult decision? A binary one? The Decision Maker is for you. A pendulum forced by the power of magnetism to oscillate between signs marked "YES" and "NO" until coming to settle on one of them, the Decision Maker is a simple and surprisingly time-consuming way to put your future in the… READ THE REST
Take your career to the next level for $80 with this two-pack of Microsoft Office licenses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you want to increase productivity in your workflow at home or the office, upgrading your software should be a no-brainer. Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac can help you deliver better-quality… READ THE REST
Need an easy way to back up and share files? 2TB Internxt cloud storage plans are just $50
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While our brains may be at capacity in terms of storage, our noggin space looks void compared to the digital organization throughout the electronics we work on. Finding a safe home for all those files is challenging… READ THE REST
Change the way you snooze with over half off this top-rated anti-snoring sleep mask
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Got a lot on your mind? If you have debilitating anxiety, a sleepless night and bad dreams may also follow (which can't be worse than real life at this point). But, when… READ THE REST