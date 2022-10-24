My old small form-factor desktop computer needs replacing, and I'm delighted to have found CaseEnd, which makes the case-hunting part much easier than it used to be in the bad old days of shared Google spreadsheets. It shows you pictures, prices, case volumes, how big a graphics card will fit in each—all at a glance. The downside: it has nearly convinced me that I can get what I want done in under 5 liters. I know, rationally, that this is thermodynamically impossible. There but for the benchmarks of God I go.
A site to explore your case options, PC builder
