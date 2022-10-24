As anti-semitism rises, white supremacists hang "Kanye is right about the Jews" banner in Los Angeles

On Saturday, white supremacists hung anti-semitic banners from a Los Angeles freeway overpass and posed making nazi salutes. One of the banners stated "Kanye is right about the Jews," referring to the rapper's recent tweet about "going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people," and other idiotic comments. From CNN:

A total of 2,717 antisemitic incidents were reported last year – the highest on record, according to an ADL audit released in April. That was a 34% increase compared to the 2,026 incidents reported in 2020, the group said.

"This is an outrageous effort to fan the flames of antisemitism gripping the nation," ADL of Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey Abrams said in a statement posted on the group's Twitter account Sunday. "This group, known for espousing antisemitism and white supremacist ideology, is now leveraging Ye's antisemitism and is proof that hate breeds more hate."

Abrams went on to call out Adidas, which is reviewing its partnership with West, saying "decisive action against antisemitism by Adidas is long overdue."