Bono apologizes for that time U2 put an album on your iPhone

We all acknowledge that we're on the precipice of at least one dystopian future scenario, right? The hack correlation that most people draw is to George Orwell's 1984, and while it is an uninspired observation, it's still a salient one. Other people might see the trajectory of our civilization veering towards Aldous Huxley's projections in Brave New World, which are equally apt. And while both are great, I like to point to Martha Washington Goes to War as the dystopian hellscape that most closely matches our own.

In Frank Miller and Dave Gibbons's criminally underrated graphic novel, corporations have amassed so much power that they actively battle the government for control of resources. Like, they engage in actual wars. The book is a trip, man.

And while we're not exactly there just yet, the amount of power that corporations have in modernity is terrifying. For example, does anyone remember when Apple decided that everyone needed to own the new U2 album? Well, as it turns out, it wasn't Apple's idea after all. T'was Bono that influenced the tech giant to place an unwanted album on your phone.