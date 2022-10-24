Clarence Thomas blocks order to have Lindsey Graham testify against election meddling

In a move to stall the J6 investigation until the Supreme Court enables the upcoming mid-term MAGA takeover of the U.S. government, Justice Clarence Thomas shielded Lindsey Graham from testifying before a grand jury about his role in trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election. This must be a great relief to Graham, would didn't look forward to taking the 5th amendment a couple of hundred times during questioning.

From Rolling Stone:

Graham has argued that his actions in the aftermath of the election are protected by the Constitution's "speech or debate" clause, a constitutional provision meant to protect legislators from civil or criminal suits related to their work in congress. In his request to the court, Graham's Legal team argues that the phone calls made to election officials were "made in the course of his official work, in the leadup to the critical vote under the Electoral Count Act." Graham would need to prove his actions took place in his capacity as an elected representative and not as an ally acting in the interests of former President Trump.

Thomas issued the stay because he has jurisdiction over the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Georgia court that ruled Graham must testify. It's certainly notable that he is the one issuing the stay, though, as his wife Ginni was herself involved in the effort to overturn the election. Texts obtained by the Jan. 6 committee revealed that she was pressuring former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to reverse the results. She was pushing Republican lawmakers to do the same.