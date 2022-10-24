Kari Lake sets up another Big Lie, calling latest polls fraudulent (video)

Following Trump's blueprint from his Big Lie playbook, Kari Lake is setting the stage for a post-election uprising if the extremist Arizona candidate for governor doesn't win.

"They put out bogus polls and make people think it's close. I can tell you, it's not close," said the Democrat-turned-conservative extremist who is planting the seeds for a Big Lie offshoot. "We have a movement, and nothing is going to stop it."

The latest polling average, released today, shows Lake just one point ahead of opponent Katie Hobbs, according to poll trackers FiveThirtyEight. But Lake, who up until now has kept her poll tracking expertise a secret, apparently knows better.

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake claims Democrats "put out bogus polls" and that her race against Katie Hobbs (D) is "not close." pic.twitter.com/VbFHbaD3nM — The Recount (@therecount) October 24, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com