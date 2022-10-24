Marco Rubio stood up to Trump, then immediately crumbled in amusing 1-min montage

Remember the days before Trumpism took over the GOP, when Marco Rubio still had a spine?

Neither do I, but this then-and-now montage (below) reminds us of yesteryear, when the Florida Senator used to stand up to Trump. "He is a con artist!" he said more than once. And then, using a bit of gallows humor, the video shows Rubio as the pathetic rag doll he is today after Trump deboned him. He now serves as one of Daddy Trump's nervous sock puppets in the MAGA party. "I need people to help me," he squeaks in the end.

