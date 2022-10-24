The trailer for All Quiet on the Western Front looks anything but

War movies are an odd genre. No matter how much we may enjoy their execution, most people find the idea of war repugnant. As a society, we try our best to avoid thinking about the staggering number of conflicts around the world. One could even say that humans are remarkably adept at burying their heads in the sand whenever the topic of active- yet geographically distant- wars comes up. Like everything else in life, the realities of war fade into the background of our thoughts and hearts as daily errands supersede their importance.

And then, once the feelings are fully tamped down, we go to movies to watch graphic fictional yarns of the very thoughts we're hoping to avoid-even if subconsciously. It's a strange relationship.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer from Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the classic novel All Quiet on the Western Front.