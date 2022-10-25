Hillary Clinton says right-wing extremists and the Supreme Court have a plan to "literally steal the next presidential election"

Popular vote winner of the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, warns about a right-wing plan to give state legislatures the power to overturn the true winner of the 2024 presidential election.
I know we're all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important. But we also have to look ahead because, you know what? Our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election. And they're not making a secret of it. The right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections. Just think, if that happens, the 2024 presidential election could be decided, not by the popular vote or even by the anachronistic electoral college, but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled.
From Crush the Coup:
In June, the Supreme Court announced it would hear Moore v. Harper this fall, with a decision likely coming next year. Right now, right-wing advocates are urging the Supreme Court to adopt an extremist and fringe legal doctrine, called "independent state legislature theory," that would give state legislatures unchecked authority over election procedures and voting laws, and would grant broad power to gerrymander electoral maps, even if those laws blatantly violated the state's constitution. An extreme ruling from the right-wing Supreme Court could have huge implications for how states run federal elections and ultimately give state lawmakers the power to overturn voters' choice in presidential elections.