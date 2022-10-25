Hillary Clinton says right-wing extremists and the Supreme Court have a plan to "literally steal the next presidential election"

Popular vote winner of the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, warns about a right-wing plan to give state legislatures the power to overturn the true winner of the 2024 presidential election.

I know we're all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important. But we also have to look ahead because, you know what? Our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election. And they're not making a secret of it. The right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections. Just think, if that happens, the 2024 presidential election could be decided, not by the popular vote or even by the anachronistic electoral college, but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled.