Jon Stewart trounces Arizona's Attorney General over voter fraud

Jason Weisberger

Jon Stewart just isn't having what Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is serving up. Brnovich can't make a cogent argument for continuing to push the Big Lie, but refuses to let it go. As voter intimidation efforts in Arizona ramp up, and Mark Brnovich is the guy the reports go to for investigation and enforcement, it would appear Arizona is in for a bumpy ride.