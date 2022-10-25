Phoebe Bridgers and Danny Elfman to perform in Nightmare Before Christmas live show

For two nights only, Danny Elfman, the surprisingly ripped 68-year-old composer of too many iconic tunes to count, will be teaming up with the skeleton-suited indie rock darling Phoebe Bridgers for a special live concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Elfman will perform the parts of Jack Skellington, with Bridgers playing Sally, along with most of the other original performers reprising their roles.

This special concert event will take place December 9 and 10 at Wembley Stadium in London — and as you can probably imagine, most of the tickets are already gone. But you are interested, here's the official Ticketmaster blurb:

Legendary Hollywood composer Danny Elfman brings Disney's timeless classic back to the UK for Christmas 2022 Experience the film in full on the big screen with the BBC concert orchestra performing live. Multiple award-winning composer, songwriter and reigning Pumpkin King Danny Elfman returns to the UK to bring back Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas for two very special UK shows at The SSE Arena, Wembley. This unique live cine-concert production taking place over Christmas 2022 features Danny Elfman (the original singing voice of the film's main character, Jack Skellington, and writer of all the film's songs) performing live in sync with the full-length movie projected on the big screen, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and a few very special guests. The Nightmare Before Christmas stands as a cult musical classic from the legendary film making duo of director Tim Burton and composer Danny Elfman. First released in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach) and was based on a story and characters designed by Tim Burton. Meticulously hand animated in stop-motion, the film took over two years to make – featuring 227 puppets and 20 different sets that Selick's team of artists painstakingly manipulated one frame at a time. The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters – Lock, Shock, and Barrel – to help him kidnap Santa Claus. Since its release, this beloved family film has become a world-wide classic and staple part of the extended holiday season. This unique live production has performed to sold out audiences across the globe, including the Hollywood Bowl, Barclays Center, Tokyo International Forum, and London's The SSE Arena, Wembley in 2019.

No idea if this will be recorded and broadcast at a later date, but my toddler did wake up this morning screaming that he wanted to watch this movie right now — so, ya know, it was on my mind.

The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert