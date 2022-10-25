The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gives us a solid look at Kang the Conqueror

One of the central components of Marvel's success during its first decade was having a clear throughline for the universe. Even though the MCU didn't introduce the concept of a big bad in Thanos until 2012's Avengers, fans of Marvel's early efforts were eagerly waiting to see if the Avengers initiative would successfully come to fruition. Despite a few missteps and digressions, the MCU always felt like it had a road map that led directly to Thanos and the Infinity gauntlet prior to phase four.

Post phase four, Marvel's plans seem a little scattered. Although the studio has threaded the needle with a new antagonist in Jonathan Major's Kang, who debuted in Loki, the aforementioned road map style of storytelling for which Marvel was renowned seems more erratic than ever. However, in the trailer linked above for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, the MCU feels like it's finally ready to return to form and kick off the upcoming Secret Wars saga.