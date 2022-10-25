This Lego version of Back to the Future is awesome

Lego is the biggest toy brand on the planet. At the turn of the century, the construction toy went from being a popular children's item to become the alpha in the toy aisle through their licensed sets. In the early 2000s, Lego started producing Star Wars and Harry Potter sets, allowing die-hard fans to replicate their favorite locations and vehicles from both series. After the sets became a hit, every brand wanted a slice of the Lego pie. Now there isn't an IP around that doesn't have a Lego tie-in somewhere.

In the video linked above from the official Lego YouTube channel, you can check out an awesome short film that features Doc Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future. The video – titled Brick to the Future– isn't a remake of the film's events but rather an imaginative romp that shows what would happen if Doc Brown and Marty found themselves in the world of Lego.