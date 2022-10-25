Wait 'til you get a load of Tim Curry's version of the animated Joker

Tim Curry is awesome; this isn't news. Whether it's his beloved turn as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show or his chilling portrayal of Pennywise in IT, Curry is a talent that could make any role his own. Well, almost any role.

In the video linked above, you can check out some test footage for Curry's attempt at voicing the Joker in the iconic Batman: The Animated Series. During pre-production for the legendary series, the show's producers thought that Curry would be the perfect voice for Gotham's clown prince of crime. You don't have to watch the entire clip to realize why they almost immediately changed their minds.

Maybe it's only because Mark Hamill's version of the Joker has become the character's de facto voice for the last 30 years that Curry's interpretation feels so bizarre. Even so, the clip is a must-watch for fans of the animated series.