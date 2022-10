After his "Like a Virgin" parody in 1985, Weird Al Yankovic "interviewed" Madonna, who said (after a bit of splicing and dicing) that she thinks of Al as "nonstop sexual energy." She also credited "Like a Surgeon" with giving her the exposure that she had so far achieved. She really idolized the absurdist musician, as we all do. He just revived this video (below) on his YouTube channel for a fun bit of nostalgic escape.

Front page thumbnail image: Denis Makarenko / shutterstock.com