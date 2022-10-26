A second woman to claim Herschel Walker helped her get an abortion

A second woman is about to publicly claim that Herschel Walker — the anti-abortion Georgia Senate candidate — helped her get an abortion. She alleges that she and Walker had an intimate relationship when she got pregnant, and that he drove her to a clinic to get the procedure done. The anonymous woman is represented by Gloria Allred, who is set to make the announcement this afternoon in Los Angeles.

From The Guardian:

Walker has voiced strict anti-abortion policies but has already been accused of paying for an abortion for another woman. … The woman, Allred said, would "allege that she had a romantic, intimate relationship with Herschel Walker and that he drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him". Allred also promised to reveal "some of Jane Doe's evidence in support of her romance with Mr Walker", and said her client would read a statement to reporters but would not reveal her name or her face.

Like Walker's hidden children that popped out of the woodwork one by one, it'll be interesting to see how many of his alleged hidden abortions will be unearthed.