Brian Eno discusses his latest album, art as simulation, and the dangers of "premature sheen"

In this inspiring 22-minute interview on Apple Music, New Zealand DJ, Zane Lowe, talks to Brian Eno about his new album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE. Besides the record, the two have a wide-ranging conversation about new music, how art is simulation and play for adults, why Brian doesn't care much about what he's already done, the gathering power of the environmental movement, new audio technologies, and more.

As always with Eno, there are many inspired ideas here, like his quote "I always work at the edge of what I understand," a Picasso quote about projects that are amazing right out of the gate ("There is nothing worse than a brilliant beginning"), and architect Rem Koolhaus' fear of the "premature sheen" of new technologies (which can make things look slick and well thought out when they are not).