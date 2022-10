All this pooch wanted to do was watch her show in peace, but her clingy human was relentless. "Can I have your paw? Can I have your paw? Can I have your paw?" The patient doggo tried hard to ignore the needy request, but that was getting her nowhere. So she finally obliged — here, take it goddamn it — forcefully slapping her paw into the eager hand. There, satisfied? (See video below.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Elizabeth Foley / shutterstock.com