Get ready for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Who saw Guardians of the Galaxy coming? When Marvel announced that they were making a feature film based on one of their least recognizable teams, the general public and comic fans expressed similar confusion. It's important to remember that Marvel just knocked it out of the park with the Avengers in 2012, and although their universe was breaking new ground critically and commercially, it wasn't yet the invincible juggernaut it would soon become. Had Marvel dropped the ball with Guardians, the film could've stalled the MCU's momentum considerably.

Flash forward to the present, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are a pillar of the MCU that is arguably more beloved than the Avengers. When a property becomes as entrenched in the public consciousness as Guardians have, there's only one option available for the studio that owns the rights. You gotta milk that sucker until it runs dry. You can check out the trailer for the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in the video linked above.