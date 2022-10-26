James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the heads of DC at Warner Bros.

Since the MCU struck gold with Avengers in 2012, DC and Warner Bros. have done everything in their power to replicate Marvel's success. Considering that DC boasts three of the most recognizable and iconic superheroes of all time(Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman), it's genuinely puzzling that the company hasn't been able to develop a formula that can compete with Marvel. However, the failure of Warner Brother's DC extended universe wasn't tied to the quality of characters it featured, but rather the piss poor execution of the brand's steward in Zack Synder.

Whereas Marvel had Kevin Fiege, who has a deep affinity for the source material he adapts, Zack Synder hates every DC character that isn't named Batman. Instead of following Fiege's example of allowing each character to possess a distinct tone that felt congruent to their comic counterparts, Synder just wanted everyone on the DC roster to be a different version of the Dark Knight.

After tanking what should've easily been the second most profitable franchise in Hollywood, Synder and his angsty garbage got the old heave-ho from Warner Bros., leaving the studio without a head coach for DC projects. According to Variety, Warner Bros. has decided that fan-favorite director James Gunn should be the man to helm future DC films.