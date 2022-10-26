The Quarry looks like a groundbreaking horror experience

Horror video games need to get more respect. Sure, classic entries into the genre, like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, have become as beloved as any title in gaming, but there's still a dearth of horror games compared to other genres. Or, to put it another way, horror games never received the same boom period that fighting games had in the 90s and first-person shooters are having right now. The Last of Us is without question one of the biggest games in the industry, but due to its almost unattainable bar of quality, few studios have been able to offer a comparative experience.

Having said that, every once in a while, we'll get a game like The Quarry that helps expand the horror genre in games in previously unexplored ways. In the video linked above, you can check out the new Halloween-centric red band trailer for The Quarry, which allows you to take the reigns and control a full-scale horror adventure. Even though the game has been out since June, October is the perfect time to give The Quarry a second look.