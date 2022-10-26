Woman exposes her GQP mind disorder while shutting it down at Trump rally

Carla Sinclair

A MAGA marm at a Trump rally had a case of the "whatevers" (an affliction that sadly affects 100% of the GQP), which flared up while speaking to Davram Stiefler of the Good Liars. Pining over the good ol' days of the Covid lockdown, she held up a sign griping about the cheaper gas prices in 2020, but when Stiefler tried to explain why — there was "severe demand destruction" because nobody was driving — her system shut down. "Well, yeah, whatever," she belched. End of conversation.