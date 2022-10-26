A MAGA marm at a Trump rally had a case of the "whatevers" (an affliction that sadly affects 100% of the GQP), which flared up while speaking to Davram Stiefler of the Good Liars. Pining over the good ol' days of the Covid lockdown, she held up a sign griping about the cheaper gas prices in 2020, but when Stiefler tried to explain why — there was "severe demand destruction" because nobody was driving — her system shut down. "Well, yeah, whatever," she belched. End of conversation.
Woman exposes her GQP mind disorder while shutting it down at Trump rally
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- maga
- the "whatevers"
- the good liars
- the GQP
- trumpism
Comedian who had a beer tossed at her by Trump supporters gets invited on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Ariel Elias, who had a beer can tossed at her by a Trumpian at a New Jersey comedy club, ended up getting invited onto Jimmy Kimmel Live. READ THE REST
Ever feel that reality itself is trolling us?
In a piece for Post-Colonial Politics, cultural critic Mark Dery explores our now seemingly never-ending collective American horror story and what it's like to "live in a nation permanently on edge, a nation whose nervous system has been short-circuited by post-traumatic stress, a nation that knows it will be retraumatized tomorrow and the day after… READ THE REST
Trump having trouble finding quality lawyers to represent him
On Twitter, MeidasTouch shared this perfect video from PoliticsGirl. In it, she asks a simple question: If all the things Trump's always claiming about stolen elections, witch hunts, political paybacks, violations of privacy were true, powerful, effective conservative law firms (not has-beens, hacks, and TV lawyers) would be lining up to represent an former president.… READ THE REST
Didn't love Prime Day's tech deals? Check out this refurbished HP laptop for only $400
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Buying new stuff is so passé. Instead, all the cool kids are practicing sustainability and buying refurbished. Not only can shopping refurbished save electronics from an untimely demise in a landfill, but it could also… READ THE REST
This 5-foot Lightning cable is on sale for $40 and comes in vibrant colors
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Running low on a cell phone battery can be stressful or even impact workflow, so it's wise to keep a long, durable Lightning cable handy. The VIBRANCE Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable will keep… READ THE REST
This Shark Tank-winning mini chainsaw came just in time for the Thanksgiving turkey feast
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you ever sat around and thought to yourself, "Hmm. It would be cool if a knife was shaped like a chainsaw," or "What if a chainsaw was so tiny that I… READ THE REST