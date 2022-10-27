Spintronics is a kit of plastic steampunkesque mechanical components that behave like electronic components, such as resistors, batteries, capacitors, inductors, and transistors. In this video, Steve Mould demonstrates a Spintronics kit by building several different circuits.
Cool demo of mechanical circuits: electronics without electricity
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- explainers
- kits
- models
How to make a giant popsicle prop
Justin Fogarty generously gave step-by-step instructions for making a giant popsicle prop. I love the way the hot foam cutter carves through the insulation foam in the video. READ THE REST
Enjoy looking at this realistic Lego man model
North of the Border decided that what the world needs is a realistically-rendered Lego man, replete with wrinkles and other signifiers of human frailty and decay. "I'm sorry," he says. READ THE REST
Sofía Jirau is Victoria's Secret first model with Down syndrome
Sofía Jirau (24) of Puerto Rica talked to NBC News about getting a modeling contract with Victoria's Secret. "I want to tell the whole world that people with my condition, Down syndrome, inside and out, we have no limits," she said. "People who have Down syndrome like me are capable of getting a job, creating… READ THE REST
Still looking for Prime Day-style deals? Check out this golf-putting trainer for over half off.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are you looking to save on top-selling items? Our overstock deals have you covered. While the Overstock Sale runs from October 24 through 31, you can get some of the hottest items… READ THE REST
Stay cozy like a hibernating bear this coming winter with 25% off this heated blanket throw
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What's better than lying down after a long day at work? Cuddling up with a warm, snuggly blanket, of course! But you know what's even better than that? Lying under the Luwior… READ THE REST
Rule the kitchen with 73% off this 9-inch traditional Japanese chef knife
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's not a lot going on these days (just kidding, it's 2022), and it seems like picking up learning to cook is a lucrative hobby and a vital skill since your favorite… READ THE REST