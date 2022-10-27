Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires top management

Elon Musk took control of Twitter this evening. He fired a number of executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett, and head of legal policy Vijaya Gadde. (Gadde was the executive who made the decision to ban Trump permanently in 2020.) According to The Washington Post, witnessed said, "The top executives were hastily shuttled from the building."

From The Washington Post:

[Musk] has repeatedly criticized the company and supported online attacks against individual executives. He has told potential investors and partners that he wants to execute a financial turnaround of the company by firing nearly 75 percent of the workforce and leaning into new business opportunities, including having people subscribe to exclusive content from popular influencers on the service.

As of 7:23pm PT, @realdonaldtrump remains suspended. A fake statement, appearing as if it was written by Trump congratulating Musk on the takeover, has been widely spread on Twitter.