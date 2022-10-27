Fake ad for birth control reveals the absurdity of including anyone but your doctor in your reproductive decisions

In the recent debate between United States Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman, Dr. Oz stated that he believes abortion decisions should be made by "women, doctors, and local political leaders."

Well, Amy Schumer has created a satirical commercial for a fake birth control pill that exposes how utterly absurd it is to include the opinions of anyone other than the person experiencing or contemplating pregnancy, and their doctor, in reproductive decisions. The video was shared yesterday on Twitter by Shannon Watts, and it's definitely worth a watch. After you watch, make a plan to go vote for pro-choice candidates—you can use this handy listcompiled by NARAL Pro-Choice America.