High school senior wins Tetris World Championship

EricICX has won the 2022 Tetris World Championship, beating competitor Fractal in the final match. Game 3 (of 4 in the match) was really the highlight. Tetris Interest describes the action, which was made even better with Jonathan Coulton's song "Still Alive" from Portal playing in the background:

If you don't know what "rolling" is, this article explains it. Here's the gist:

The new strat involves rolling your fingers on the controller while applying pressure to the d-pad. Sounds a bit strange, but it's already got the attention of players looking to improve their game.

You can watch the end of the double 2-million-point game here. It's really mesmerizing. And I love the after-game interview, when EricICX says "This is the best day of my life so far!" Congrats, EricICX!