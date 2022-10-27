Kanye West escorted out of Skechers HQ after turning up uninvited

Ye, freshly dumped by key sponsor Adidas after his recent antisemitic remarks, was filmed yesterday being escorted out of the building that houses shoe brand Skechers' corporate HQ. CNN Business reports that he turned up unannounced and without invitation, and was removed after a brief conversation with executives.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company said in its Wednesday statement. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech." West's visit to Skechers (SKX) comes a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the musician with "immediate effect." Adidas put the "partnership under review" in early October after he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt in public. The Anti-Defamation League categorizes the phrase as a "hate slogan" used by White supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.

Ye is a massive asshole whose antisemitic and racist views enable and encourage white supremacists and Nazis. But as funny as this humiliating incident is to some, it really drives home that he's also severely unwell and surrounded by some of the most evil and unscrupulous right-wing grifters in America. Something should to be done to protect him from them, not least because it protects everyone from them, and it should be done yesterday.