Man stuck in mud is rescued by kind stranger

Watch this video of a man stuck in the mud on the bank of the Mississippi River near Vicksburg, Mississippi. It appears he was kayaking and found his way onto the river bank. He must have tried to exit the kayak and while doing so, sank up to his chest into the mud. He was unable to pull himself out so was just lying there, stuck. Thankfully some kind folks spotted him and came to help. A small group gathered and one man was able to use a long stick to pull the man out of the mud.

Read more about the rescue at Vicksburg News. And be careful if you find yourself along a muddy river bank. As one of the women says in the video, "It will suck you up and you will not come out!"