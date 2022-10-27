Mike Pence doesn't believe in the separation of Church and State

Former Vice-President Mike Pence flat-out lies about the separation of Church and State. The founders of the United States were deeply concerned about state religions and wanted there to be no such thing.
In this interview on Fox Business, Pence completely discards one of the founding principles of his country.
"Well, the radical left believes that the freedom of religion is the freedom from religion. But it's nothing the American founders ever thought of or generations of Americans fought to defend," Pence said.
And then he said this.
"You know, I said today here in Houston that the source of our nation's greatness has always been our faith in God, our freedom, and our vast natural resources. And the good news is, that after four years of the Trump-Pence administration, I'm confident that we have a pro-religious freedom majority on the Supreme Court of the United States. And I'm confident that come Election Day, November the 8th, you're gonna see that freedom majority around the country turn out and vote pro-freedom majorities in the House, and in the Senate, and in statehouses around the country.
"So stay tuned, Larry. Help is on the way."