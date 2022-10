The MAGA party can't stop talking about how Biden has turned up the "GAS PRICE" dial that sits on his desk in the Oval Office, and that once Trump is there, he'll turn the dial down to $1.64 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the oil companies are raking in huge profits. Shell reported a $9.5 billion profit for the third quarter this year. Last year it profited $4.1 billion in the same quarter.

I guess they'll have to give that money back to the American people under the Trump administration.