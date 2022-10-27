In this Kate Rowe video, they look at the production nightmare behind what would become one of the most iconic and influential films in cinema history. Or, as Kate puts it: a production that was "hellish, hazardous, and nearly deadly, with numerous cast members hospitalized and almost killed, horrific work conditions, and unique and unprecedented production challenges."
The behind-the-scenes nightmare of The Wizard of Oz (1939)
