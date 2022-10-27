The behind-the-scenes nightmare of The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Gareth Branwyn
Thumbnail image: Publicity photo inset, MGM Studios, 1939 (Public Domain)

In this Kate Rowe video, they look at the production nightmare behind what would become one of the most iconic and influential films in cinema history. Or, as Kate puts it: a production that was "hellish, hazardous, and nearly deadly, with numerous cast members hospitalized and almost killed, horrific work conditions, and unique and unprecedented production challenges."