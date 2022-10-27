The trailer for Savage Salvation provides a sobering look at the opioid crisis

Even though it's been a hot-button topic for years, it feels like Hollywood tries their best to avoid stories revolving around the opioid crisis. Don't get me wrong; we'll get a few projects that center on big pharma shamelessly peddling insanely addictive drugs, but we'll rarely get any narratives that focus on the people affected by opioids. It's easy to understand why Hollywood might be a little skittish when drafting tales about dependency, as segments of the nation are currently ensnared in its clutches. However, that didn't stop them from making a host of movies that featured crackheads in the late 80s and early 90s.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Savage Salvation which puts the opioid crisis and those affected by it on full display. Hopefully, the film will help draw attention to one of America's most overlooked issues and help detail the inherent tragedy- albeit through the lens of an action/revenge flick.

Hey, if Jaws made people more careful at the beach, why couldn't this flick help save some lives?