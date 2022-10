As Baron de Ropp points out in this video, 5th edition D&D is not, overall, really that conducive to playing the kind of scenarios and tense atmosphere common in horror books and films. But, for those looking for some Halloween night gaming, with the rules tweak presented here, you can bring some holiday frights to the tabletop.

Step one: Get rid of (some) death saves. Also: Using the criminally underutilized Madness Table in the DM Guide.