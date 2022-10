Yes, it's every bit as terrifying as it sounds, though not for the reasons the police who produced it might think. Though it is impressive that they just so happened to find all of these interpretable Satanic symbols and props just lying around like that!

Sadly, I think this is fairly indicative of how a lot of so-called "criminologists" approach their work, after leaving the police force and spinning off a new career as a "consultant."

Law Enforcement Guide to Satanic Cults (1994) [archive.org]